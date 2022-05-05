ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freer, TX

Veteran rattlesnake handler dies after snake bite at Rattlesnake Roundup

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEyY2_0fTwHIS200

FREER, Texas — A rattlesnake handler died doing what he loved: performing with the animals during the Rattlesnake Roundup in Texas.

Eugene De Leon Sr., died Saturday after a rattlesnake bit him on the shoulder that afternoon, Freer police chief Hector Doria told KIII. Organizers told the station that DeLeon had been performing with rattlesnakes and handling them in front of a crowd when he was bitten.

In a Facebook post, De Leon’s sister said her brother “gained his wings today doing what he loved doing,” and shared photos of her brother holding rattlesnakes.

Along with his work handling rattlesnakes, De Leon was also a volunteer firefighter with the Freer Fire Department and a custodian for Freer High School, according to his obituary.

Freer’s Chamber of Commerce honored De Leon in a Facebook post saying, “The love and dedication he displayed for his community was witnessed everyday from being a member of the Freer Vol. Fire Department to being a call away for local residents to assist with removing snakes from their property. He was always ready to help.”

De Leon’s son, Eugene De Leon Jr., was bitten by a two-foot-long rattlesnake on his hand four years ago, USA Today reported. At the time, the senior De Leon was credited with saving his son’s thumb by immediately flushing out venom from the bite before he was taken to the hospital, the newspaper reported at the time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Freer, TX
City
De Leon, TX
musictimes.com

Andrew Woolfolk Cause of Death Tragic: ‘Earth Wind & Fire’ Saxophonist Dead at 71

Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Bite#Obituary#Rattlesnakes#The Rattlesnake Roundup#Kiii#The Freer Fire Department#Freer High School#The Freer Vol
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

North Georgia man, dog reported missing

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for a man and his dog they say disappeared Friday night. Timothy Patrick May was last seen around Henderson Mountain Road near Highway 108 at 11 p.m. Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Pickens County deputies...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida motorcyclist killed after hitting armadillo

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Dakota girl goes viral on TikTok after chugging wine during first communion

BRANDON, S.D. — In the Catholic faith, first communion is a religious milestone. A South Dakota girl made it even more memorable during a ceremony last month. Brynley Heidebrink received the host from Father Andrew Young at the Risen Savior Catholic Church in Brandon on April 23. But when the priest offered the 7-year-old the chalice of wine, which Catholics believe to be the blood of Christ, the girl drank -- deeply.
BRANDON, SD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
142K+
Followers
103K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy