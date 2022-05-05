Germany charters 2 Dynagas FSRUs to replace 30% of Russian gas imports

OSLO, May 5 (Reuters) - Germany will charter two large floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) from Greece-based Dynagas (DLNG.N), which can replace 30% of its current Russian gas imports, utility Uniper (UN01.DE), which facilitated the deal, said on Thursday.

The FSRUs Transgas Force and Transgas Power, built in 2021, each have a total natural gas-send-out capacity of up to 7.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year and capacity to store 174,000 cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Uniper said in a statement.

The combined capacity is roughly equivalent to 30% of Russian gas imports into Germany, with the FSRUs to go into operation in early 2023, it added.

First gas send-out depends on the completion of the onshore installations at the sites selected by the German government, Uniper said.

Europe's biggest economy currently relies on piped Russian gas for almost a third of its supply, imports of which totalled 142 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2021.

The FSRUs will allow Germany to begin importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the country lacks a terminal to receive such cargoes.

Germany on Thursday also signed a binding agreement to charter two FSRUs from Norwegian vessel operator Hoegh LNG for a 10-year term in a deal facilitated by utility RWE (RWEG.DE).

The Economy Ministry last weekend said it wanted four FSRUs to speed the diversification of the country's energy in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.