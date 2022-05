JONAH has come to the end of his time, for now, in IMPACT Wrestling. JONAH, formerly Bronson Reed in WWE NXT, was part of IMPACT Wrestling for the first quarter of 2022 but after losing a Monster's Ball Match to PCO on May 5, he has now taken to Twitter to say that, a chapter of his career will be dedicated to PCO and for now, he will see IMPACT down the road.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO