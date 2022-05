WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill on Thursday known as "NOPEC" that could open OPEC oil producers to U.S. lawsuits over price collusion.

The bill, which passed the committee by a tally of 17 to 4, would have to pass the full Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner

