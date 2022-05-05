ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Howerdel releases video for Poison Flowers

By Jerry Ewing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Perfect Circle guitarist Billy Howerdel has released a brand new video for his debut solo single, Poison Flowers, which you can watch below. Howerdfel had previously released a visualizer for the single. It comes as Howerdel announces that he will release his debut solo album What Was Normal...

How Three Dog Night turned a song no one knew into a party anthem everyone knows

Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
Woman gives birth at Metallica show in Brazil

In what will surely be the most unexpected and wholesome heavy metal story we hear this week, it's emerged that a woman gave birth at a Metallica concert in Curitiba, Brazil on Saturday night. As told on Instagram in posts that were shared by the band, Metallica fan Joice M...
Pure Reason Revolution - Above Cirrus: " a multi-faceted beast"

Above Cirrus takes its title from a random conversation between Pure Reason Revolution singer/guitarist/keyboardist and linchpin Jon Courtney and guitarist Greg Jong, who has now returned to the fold for the first time as a full-time band member since 2005’s Cautionary Tales For The Brave EP. Observing the clouds above them during a session break for the album, Jong remarked that the highest of those in the sky were called ‘cirrus’ and that nothing was beyond them. But surely there is more? What of the Latin phrase ‘per aspera ad astra’, which translates as ‘through hardships to the stars’? Now, that’s an apt concept, surely? And not least because the feeling that Pure Reason Revolution are stretching beyond Earthbound concerns is hard to deny.
Billy Howerdel
