A Louisana community is mourning a 19-year-old cheerleader, who died after publishing an alarming post on social media earlier this week. In a statement, Southern University officials said they were notified of a social media message from freshman Arlana Miller on Wednesday night. The school did not provide details about Miller's post but said it "ultimately led" to the announcement of her death. Miller's cause of death has not yet been publicly released.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO