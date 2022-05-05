ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Dies in Hot Car After Father Walks into Police Station and Is Arrested on Outstanding Warrants

By Chris Harris
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Georgia are blaming the death of an infant girl on her 20-year-old father, who, after being arrested on an outstanding warrant, failed to mention to officers he'd left his daughter in his car. Nova Grace Whatley-Trejo's grandmother found the unresponsive 8-month-old inside her father's vehicle Tuesday evening....

BolinWalrus
3d ago

Since they mentioned body cams I’d be willing to bet his defense is he told them multiple times they just didn’t believe him or follow up until hours later… cops are known to lie just like any other human… and this story is very vague

Keshana King
3d ago

just Google I'm right they thought he was lying and never went to check. they made him wait and he called a friend who immediately contacted his family and that's how grandmom ended up going to the parking lot and got the baby. so he's guilty of leaving her in the car..which is illegal but he let them know they are guilty of never checking. that phone call and any audio they don't alter will get the charges reduced. but still its very sad

Mnomad13
3d ago

When he knew he was being arrested, it seems like human nature to tell someone that there is a baby in the vehicle, unless he was afraid that the child would be taken by CPS?

