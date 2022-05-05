Motorcyclist killed in crash with Belding driver

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 48-year-old man from Ionia who was driving a motorcycle was killed in a crash with an SUV Wednesday.

Around 5:45 p.m. the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was called to the accident at the intersection of Sayles Road and South Whites Bridge Road in Keene Township.

A 79-year-old woman from Belding was heading north in her SUV and pulled across Sayles Road into the path of the 48-year-old motorcyclist, who was going east.

Deputies say the man died on the scene.

Officials believe speed was a factor, but alcohol was not involved.

An investigation is currently underway.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was helped by the Michigan State Police, Saranac Fire, Life EMS and Reed and Hoppes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.