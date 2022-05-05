ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Coyote shot, killed in White Rock Valley

By Carol Toler
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecialists from Texas Wildlife Services shot and killed a coyote last night believed to be the one which attacked a 2-year-old on his White Rock Valley porch Tuesday morning. The animal was roaming...

Comments / 2

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Wildlife Agents Take Down Coyote in White Rock Lake Area Day After Attack

A coyote that matches the description of the animal sought in the attack of a 2-year-old boy this week in Lake Highlands has been shot and killed, officials say. Dallas Animal Services confirmed a coyote was shot by crews with the United States Department of Agriculture Wednesday evening in a residential area near White Rock Lake.
