To call the Boston Red Sox pitching staff a disaster would be an understatement. Their best option for the ninth inning, Garrett Whitlock, was moved into the rotation as a necessity. Matt Barnes, the presumed closer, has been the equivalent of dousing a fire with kerosine. Other pitchers that were expected to be key parts of the bullpen have struggled mightily. Add that ineffective bullpen to a disappointing offense and a rotation that is three arms deep at this point, and it is easy to see why the Red Sox have been such a disappointment.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO