Thelo Games in Jacksonville

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 you can watch the Cheaha Challenge Time Trial hosted by the Cheaha Challenge at 202 Dailey St, Piedmont, AL 36272. From 7:00 am to 10:00 am riders will participate in this qualifier. Join them for the 3rd Annual Cheaha Challenge Time Trial on Saturday, May 14, held in conjunction with the weekend events of the 29th Annual Cheaha Challenge Gran Fondo Century & ULTRA on Sunday, May 15. Experience the thrill of starting on a ramp just like you see the pro’s do onto a closed 12-mile straight shot course (only three turns, all near the finish), and test what you’re made of as you barrel along the flat, fast, fun path. The TT course is flat and fast!! View the course profile here:https://ridewithgps.com/routes/28935895.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO