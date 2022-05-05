Thelo Games in Jacksonville

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Come test your strength and endurance on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm at Crossfit Thelo . This is the 5th annual Thelo Games, but only the second year opening it up to the public!

Register Here:
https://compete.strongest.com/competitions/thelo-games-2022/ This fitness competition is one for everybody.
– 2 Person Teams. M/M & F/F
– RX & Scaled Divisions
– Great Prizes
– Great Workouts
– Fun Atmosphere! Registration will be capped at 50 teams, so don’t wait too long to sign up! Registration Fee is $130 per team, this includes a T-Shirt!

Calhoun County Journal

Cheaha Challenge Gran Fondo in Jacksonville

On may 14th and 15th the Cheaha Challenge Gran Fondo comes to Jacksonville. This is event is hosted by the UCI Gran Fondo World Series at Jacksonville State University Hwy, Jacksonville, AL 36265. This is a 12 miles time trial and 100 miles Gran Fondo as a qualifier for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships to take place in Trento, Italy. Tickets can be purchased at www.cheahachallenge.com.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

The Road Back

Pell City pro Willy Wilcox on the comeback trail after opening up about his battle with addiction By Al Muskewitz SILVER LAKES – Ask Willy Wilcox how he’s doing these days and he’ll give you a frank assessment of his life to this point. “A hell of a lot better” than it was, he says. Up […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Cheaha Challenge Time Trial

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 you can watch the Cheaha Challenge Time Trial hosted by the Cheaha Challenge at 202 Dailey St, Piedmont, AL 36272. From 7:00 am to 10:00 am riders will participate in this qualifier. Join them for the 3rd Annual Cheaha Challenge Time Trial on Saturday, May 14, held in conjunction with the weekend events of the 29th Annual Cheaha Challenge Gran Fondo Century & ULTRA on Sunday, May 15. Experience the thrill of starting on a ramp just like you see the pro’s do onto a closed 12-mile straight shot course (only three turns, all near the finish), and test what you’re made of as you barrel along the flat, fast, fun path. The TT course is flat and fast!! View the course profile here:https://ridewithgps.com/routes/28935895.
PIEDMONT, AL
