PICTURES: Wilson's Creek floods southwest of Springfield

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - It looks to be a beautiful weekend to be outdoors, but risky waters are flowing across the Ozarks. Several areas remain flooded. Canoe rental businesses across the area say it could be a dangerous weekend for people to go floating. Hootentown Canoe Rental and Campground closed the bottom portion of its campground this weekend. The owners say the water levels are too high to safely rent boats out to the public.

STONE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO