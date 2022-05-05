PICTURES: Wilson's Creek floods southwest of Springfield

Mountain Home, Ark. food bank discusses food insecurities for kids on summer break. Church opens donation center for Ukrainian refugees in Rogersville, Mo. Senator Josh Hawley: "It will matter what the people of Missouri decide together" Missouri Senator Josh Hawley: "We're going to get to have a discussion about this...
FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - In May of 2008, a devastating derecho hit Fair Grove High School. The severe weather event changed the way the school is structured. Up to 90 miles per hour of wind hit the School, knocking over a cinder brick wall. Luckily there were only minor injuries.
NEAR BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash killing a driver and a passenger in Stone County. Marty Wright, 32, of Kansas City, Mo. and Nancy Branham, 79, of Reeds Spring, Mo., died in the crash on Friday afternoon. The crash happened two...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck central South Carolina overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. According to the agency, the quake, which occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. EDT Monday, was centered about 3.6 miles east of Elgin and 21 miles northeast of Columbia. It had a depth of less than 1 mile.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking to change the federal functional classification of the U.S. 60, Glenstone Avenue, and the Republic Road interchange. The Federal Functional Classification System designates Federal-Aid Highways, which are eligible for federal funding. The proposal states the area is classified as a...
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A handful of roadways and parks are underwater in Pulaski County after early morning flooding on Thursday. First responders evacuated an RV park in Waynesville first thing in the morning. Water levels rose all across the county. “We saw a lot of low water crossings...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy rain this week has caused rivers and creeks to rise, spilling over their banks and causing flooding across the Ozarks. But there’s a creek in Springfield that did not flood this week. The Fassnight Creek stormwater improvement project has been underway for more than...
Mountain Home, Ark. food bank discusses food insecurities for kids on summer break. The week’s heavy rain led MoDOT to close 75 roads across southwest Missouri. Senator Josh Hawley: "It will matter what the people of Missouri decide together" Missouri Senator Josh Hawley: "We're going to get to have...
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - It looks to be a beautiful weekend to be outdoors, but risky waters are flowing across the Ozarks. Several areas remain flooded. Canoe rental businesses across the area say it could be a dangerous weekend for people to go floating. Hootentown Canoe Rental and Campground closed the bottom portion of its campground this weekend. The owners say the water levels are too high to safely rent boats out to the public.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s agricultural industry contributes over $94-billion to the state’s economy. No matter what you eat, we all owe a debt of gratitude to a farmer somewhere for what we put on the table. That’s why a traveling exhibit in Springfield looks at one of...
CAPE FAIR, Mo. (KY3) - More boaters may head to the lakes with sunshine and warmer weather in the forecast this weekend. Flooding and debris from storms might make navigating the lake more difficult. Cape Fair Marina employees Marina say the past few days have required much maintenance work. The...
The week’s heavy rain led MoDOT to close 75 roads across southwest Missouri. Church opens donation center for Ukrainian refugees in Rogersville, Mo. Senator Josh Hawley: "It will matter what the people of Missouri decide together" Missouri Senator Josh Hawley: "We're going to get to have a discussion about...
Comments / 0