ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Top House Democrat James Clyburn defends campaigning for Rep. Henry Cuellar, the lone anti-abortion lawmaker in his caucus

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKCnF_0fTwBFRl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElEy8_0fTwBFRl00
House Majority Whip James Clyburn and fellow Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar hold San Antonio Spurs jerseys during a campaign event on Wednesday

Eric Gay/AP

  • Rep. James Clyburn defended his decision to campaign for a Democratic lawmaker who opposes abortion.
  • "We have a big-tent party," the House majority whip told reporters in Texas.
  • Clyburn's support comes as the Supreme Court's conservative majority appears ready to nix Roe v. Wade.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn on Wednesday night defended his decision to campaign for Rep. Henry Cuellar, an embattled Texas Democrat who opposes abortion, in the wake of the leaked decision that the Supreme Court is ready to overturn abortion rights.

"We have a big-tent party, and if we're gonna be a big-tent party, we got to be a big-tent party," Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat, told reporters, according to The Texas Tribune . "I don't believe we ought to have a litmus test in the Democratic Party. I think we have to bring as many people into the party as we possibly can."

While there were once many anti-abortion Democratic lawmakers, few remain in Congress. Cuellar was the only one in his party to vote against a bill last year that would codify Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey into law . It passed on extremely narrow margins, but it's unlikely to become law.

President Joe Biden and other top party leaders have put renewed attention on that legislation given that the Supreme Court may soon end a federal right to an abortion. Clyburn's event was planned before the bombshell news but that hasn't stopped Cuellar's challenger from noticing. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also supports Cuellar and has previously stumped for him.

Progressive Jessica Cisneros, who has received endorsements from the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called for the party's leadership to withdraw their support before Clyburn came to the state. She made her appeal after Politico's extraordinary publication of a draft Supreme Court opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would explicitly overturn Roe and Casey. Cisneros and Cuellar are locked in a tight run-off race that will decide the future of the South Texas seat on May 24.

"At every turn, my congressman has stood in opposition to the Democratic Party agenda from being anti-union to anti-choice and with the House majority on the line, Cuellar could very much be the deciding vote on the future of reproductive rights in this country," Cisneros said in a video statement posted on Twitter. "And we just cannot afford that risk."

Cuellar responded to the publication of the draft ruling by restating his personal opposition to abortion and slamming conservative justices for not basing their draft ruling "on precedent" and for not being "incremental in nature." He also emphasized that he does not support an outright ban on abortions.

"As a lifelong Catholic, I have always been pro-life," Cuellar said in a statement . "I do not support abortion, however, we cannot have an outright ban. There must be exceptions in the case of rape, incest, and danger to the life of the mother."

He summed up his views by saying, "My faith is clear: abortion must be rare & safe," a nod to former President Bill Clinton's famous four-word answer about his views on abortion.

In recent years, Democrats have split over how to treat anti-abortion views within their party — just as Republicans have struggled with how to treat pro-abortion views in theirs. In response to the draft opinion, many Democrats made an explicit appeal to midterm voters telling them abortion rights would be on the ballot.

"At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law," Biden said in a statement.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Rolling Stone

Michigan Democrat Flips Deep-Red District After Opponent Told His Daughters to ‘Lie Back and Enjoy’ Rape

Click here to read the full article. Michigan’s 74th House District isn’t supposed to go blue, but thanks to an upstart campaign by Democrat Carol Glanville the state’s legislature will be a little less lopsided — at least for the next few months.  Glanville held off Republican Robert “R.J.” Regan and a write-in candidate, Mike Milanowski Jr., in Tuesday’s special election to take the state House of Representatives seat, which was vacated by the GOP’s Mark Huizenga when he won a state Senate seat in 2020. It wasn’t even close. Glanville, the city commissioner for Walker, Michigan, won by a 52-40-percent margin...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#House#Ap#Democratic#The Supreme Court#The Texas Tribune#The Democratic Party#Planned Parenthood
Shine My Crown

Whoopi Goldberg Addresses the Overturning of Roe v. Wade: ‘This Is Not a Religious Issue, This Is a Human Issue’

Whoopi Goldberg has spoken out against the Supreme Court’s leaked draft, overturning Roe v. Wade. An initial draft majority opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito. According to POLITICO, Alito writes, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he continued. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Fox host mocked for saying Democrats will hold an ‘insurrection’ over moves to overturn Roe v Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

485K+
Followers
31K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy