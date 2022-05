DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for a summer job? The city of Harrisburg wants you to work in its Parks and Recreation department. City officials say they are looking for 300 people to fill seasonal positions in the department this summer. According to a media release from the city, if not enough people fill the open roles, some Parks and Rec programs will have to be cut.

