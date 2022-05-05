Thelo Games in Jacksonville

Calhoun Journal

May 5, 2022

Come test your strength and endurance on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm at Crossfit Thelo. This is the 5th annual Thelo Games, but only the second year opening it up to the public!

Register Here:

https://compete.strongest.com/competitions/thelo-games-2022/This fitness competition is one for everybody.

– 2 Person Teams. M/M & F/F

– RX & Scaled Divisions

– Great Prizes

– Great Workouts

– Fun Atmosphere!Registration will be capped at 50 teams, so don’t wait too long to sign up! Registration Fee is $130 per team, this includes a T-Shirt!

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

