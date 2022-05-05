ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A startup is building prefab solar-powered backyard tiny homes that can supply excess energy to the main home — take a closer look at the units

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cosmic

  • San Francisco startup Cosmic is making ADUs that generate enough energy to power itself and the main home.
  • Cosmic has two models: a studio starting at $190,000 and a one-bedroom starting at $370,000.
  • It uses a standardized modular prefabrication building system that saves time, waste, and money.
A San Francisco startup is creating more than just prefabricated tiny homes that look pretty in your backyard.
Cosmic

Cosmic's backyard accessory dwelling units (ADUs) can generate enough energy to sustain itself while supplying power to the main home, cutting the homeowner's electricity bill.
Cosmic

Self-powered ADUs that create excess energy may be a novel idea, but these detached backyard homes are no new concept.
A tiny home.

Facing Homelessness and the Block Project

In recent years, more homeowners have begun adding ADUs to their properties for use as rental units, backyard offices, gyms, and more.
Homeowners insurance deductible is the amount you pay before the insurance companies pays.

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

Source: Insider

But unlike the typical backyard dwelling, Cosmic's carbon-neutral ADU can power itself, an eco-friendly endeavor Sasha Jokic, the founder and CEO of Cosmic, began last year.
Cosmic

Now, one year later, it plans to create five homes in California within the next year.
Cosmic

Like any typical ADU, Cosmic's units operate as small detached buildings that live in the backyard of a home.
Cosmic

But many of its customers previously weren't interested in ADUs because of the additional energy they consume, a problem Cosmic's units were designed to address, Jokic said.
Cosmic

According to the company, the use of fossil fuels in homes accounts for almost 50% of US carbon dioxide emissions.
Cosmic

And the tediously wasteful traditional home construction process certainly don't help the climate crisis either …
A home under construction in Phoenix, Arizona.

Gregory Clifford/Getty Images

… which is why prefab homemakers like Cosmic consider the use of standardized modular home building approaches more sustainable.
Cosmic

According to startup, it has created the world's first electric home "chassis" with solar, batteries, plumbing, and electric systems all integrated into the platform …
Cosmic

… cutting the time and costs it takes to build the ADU.
Cosmic

Other similar companies prefabricate more than just the "chassis" of a home.
Cosmic

But according to Jokic, prefabbing the platform using a modular system "keeps efficiency very high in terms of the cost and time but still [allows it] to create a flexible design that treats every home as a bespoke project."
Cosmic

The startup spends between six to eight months to create a backyard unit.
Cosmic

Cosmic's platform can then be flat-packed, delivered on a flatbed truck, and set up in the customer's backyard in a few weeks with the help of Cosmic's team and its in-house foundation system.
Cosmic

All other components of the home — like the facade, walls, and finishes — are still built and installed "traditionally."
Cosmic

And the ADU still has to be connected to water and sewage systems.
Cosmic

But its energy system is self-sustaining using solar panels, batteries, and power storage systems.
Cosmic

Whatever power isn't being used by the backyard unit can then be funneled to the main home and electric vehicles.
Cosmic

The startup's smallest building, the Cosmic Studio, is 350 square-feet …
Cosmic

… while the 39-foot-long Cosmic One has a 700-square-foot interior with a 225-square-foot rooftop terrace, perfect for lounging under the warm California sun.
Cosmic

The studio has a living room, dining room, and bathroom, while the Cosmic One has all of the studio's rooms plus a kitchen.
Cosmic

Source: Cosmic

No matter the size, all units have a customizable interior, large windows, and a terrace, any homeowner's dream keywords.
Cosmic

And a modular construction system means both of the units' square footage can be made larger or smaller according to the buyer's preferences.
Cosmic

The smaller unit starts at $190,000, while the Cosmic One has a starting price of $370,000.
Cosmic

In the future, Cosmic will also build larger homes that can span up to 1,200 square-feet.
Cosmic

The ultimate goal is to build multi family homes: "We'll consider ourselves successful once we tackle the problem of housing insecurity with the multifamily homes," Jokic said.
Cosmic

But for now, "we see a lot of people coming to us with the idea of having an office that can produce energy for the entire household, and that's a really new approach in the ADU market," Jokic said. "We want to continue working on that avenue."
Cosmic

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

