Yuma, AZ

Shooting in Yuma by suspected twin brothers, one minor killed in gunfire

By April Hettinger
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
Ongoing investigation on twin brothers who are YPD's prime suspects

UPDATE MAY 5, 2022 - 5:53 P.M

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police have told us the two suspects were arrested after witnesses informed officers the two were running away from the scene after gun shots were heard.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two teens were shot in Yuma by suspected twin brothers and one minor who was killed in the gunfire.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, the Yuma Police Department responded to the neighborhood of E. 26th Place near Mary Avenue and Olivia Avenue.

They found an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds.

The 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead while the 18-year-old is being treated in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two arrests have been made in this case.

We reached out to YPD for more information and have asked why the twins are prime suspects.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact YPD or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.

