8th-grade twins from State College compete in nationwide math competition

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Twin brothers will be representing Pennsylvania in a nationwide math competition taking place in May.

Aidan and Aaron Le are two eighth-graders that will be participating in the 2022 Raytheon Technologies Math Competition on May 8 and May 9 at the Renaissance in Washington D.C.

In March the two competed in the states competition and now they’re getting ready for the national competition

“We just finished the state competition in March and the national competition is this weekend,” Aaron Le said.

Aidan said how he started competing in second grade.

“It definitely started when I first moved to State College in 2nd grade but then it really started in 6-7th grade that’s when I started competition.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Only about 200 kids are selected to compete.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.