Michiganders: Check your lottery tickets for $1M prize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Lottery is asking players to double-check their tickets because a $1 million Powerball prize is still unclaimed.

The winning ticket for last year’s May 5 lottery was sold at Warren Market in Warren . The winning numbers were 16-23-28-40-63.

Powerball tickets are valid for a year, and the last day to claim the prize is Thursday at 4:45 p.m. If you are the winner, you should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517.373.1237 and make an appointment to collect the prize at the lottery headquarters in Lansing.

If the prize is not claimed, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

