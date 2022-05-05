ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 2023 BMW M2 Spy Shots Preview Dual-Screen Display Upgrade

By Anthony Alaniz
 3 days ago
It’s been well over a year since we caught our first glimpse of the 2023 BMW M2. Our spy photographers have captured the car out testing several times since then, and we’re still waiting for its debut. The latest photo batch still shows BMW covering it up, but the photos also...

GM Shares Cadillac Sports Car Sketch With C8 Corvette Overtones

For the record, we've heard absolutely nothing about Cadillac creating a new sports car based on the Chevrolet Corvette. There's no hint, no suggestion, nor are there even rumors floating around. But you know what? We love that someone in the General Motors Design studio is at least thinking about it.
WILL.I.AMG Is A GT 4-Door Coupe With Fewer Doors And G-Class Face

You might be inclined to believe this is some sort of Photoshop job, but no, it's the real thing. Yes, will.i.am did put a G-Class face on a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. When the boxy styling of the former meets the swoopy shape of the latter, you know for sure it's going to look hugely controversial. Riding on large retro-esque monoblock wheels, the one-off contraption is now a true coupe in the sense that it has lost the rear doors.
MotorAuthority

New V-12 engine confirmed for next Ferrari

Ferrari has developed a new V-12 engine for its next model launch, and judging by the wording of the automaker's statement the model is none other than the Purosangue crossover. Ferrari said a “game-changing” model will be launched later this year, and that this new “thoroughbred” will be powered by...
Ferrari Says The Purosangue Had To Have The V12 Engine

This week, Ferrari announced that it would launch a new V12 engine for a “game-changing” model. It didn’t explicitly say that the model would be the Purosangue, but the company wasn’t exactly vague about it, either. Aiding in dispelling the mystery was Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, who revealed that the new Purosangue would get the mighty V12 engine.
MotorBiscuit

2023 Nissan Z Is a Better Performance Bargain Than The Toyota GR Supra

The new 2023 Nissan Z is a hotly anticipated sports car. With retro-inspired styling and promising performance, it is difficult not to get excited about the little coupe. Also, much to the delight of three-pedal fans everywhere, the Nissan Z is already confirmed with a manual at different trim levels. However, beyond being simply fantastic, the new Nissan Z is a screaming performance bargain compared to the Toyota GR Supra.
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: General Motors’ Turbo-Hydramatic Transmissions (Part I)

A few weeks ago, we concluded Abandoned History’s two-part coverage of the Chrysler UltraDrive transmission. Within the comments was a request for more transmission coverage of an equally abandoned nature. Let it be so! Come along as we discuss the vast automatically shifted expanse that was the Turbo-Hydramatic transmission family, by General Motors.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Debuts The New Manual Transmission Supra

Does anyone else remember how insanely controversial the launch of the Toyota Supra was? It was a mess. The masses cried foul at the car's BMW heart, and most importantly, lamented at the car's automatic transmission. Not because it was bad by any means, but because it wasn't a manual transmission. Well, here's one for all the people who said "call me when it comes with a stick." There's a manual transmission in the Toyota Supra as of today.
Motor1.com

All-Wheel-Drive Cadillac Lyriq Makes Estimated 500 HP, Brand Confirms

The all-wheel-drive variant of the Cadillac Lyriq will have an estimated 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts), according to a question-and-answer session from the automaker on Instagram. In addition, this model can tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms). Cadillac hadn't previously offered any specs for the all-wheel-drive Lyriq. Production of this...
motor1.com

New BMW M car will debut at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed will celebrate 50 years of the BMW Motorsport division, and the festivities will include the debut of a new M model. There will also be a sculpture paying homage to the vehicles in the brand's past. This year's Festival of Speed will run from Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, 26 June.
Motor1.com

2023 Peugeot 4008 Spied With Production Body, Funky Wheels

The Renault Arkana became possibly the first coupe-SUV model on the market released by a mainstream automaker. The "poor man's" BMW X4 will soon face new competition from Peugeot in the form of the all-new 4008. It is currently under development and we have new spy photos showing some progress has been made in the last few weeks.
Motor1.com

Porsche Taycan Sets Guinness World Record With 69 Consecutive Donuts

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has set another Guinness World Record – this time by doing consecutive donuts on ice in Sweden. With an official count of 69 spins, the all-electric wagon and veteran stunt driver Terry Grant has set the Guinness World Record for the most number of consecutive donuts on ice in an electric vehicle.
Motor1.com

Teaser Video Points To Lotus Emira Track Car Debuting May 5

Lotus is teasing a mysterious new model that debuts on May 5. The brief video is just 13 seconds long and never actually gives us a good look at the vehicle. At the end, two rows of portions of letters are visible. The upper ones appear to spell Emira, but the other word isn't distinguishable.
gmauthority.com

Fully Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Production Begins Today

Production of the fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning will begin Tuesday at the automaker’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan. Ford says it has received roughly 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning to date and will produce as many as 150,000 examples of the battery-electric truck in 2023. The company invested $950 million in the sprawling Rouge Complex to prep it for F-150 Lightning production, installing new tooling and other related production line upgrades. The F-150 Lightning will be the first Ford truck produced without in-floor conveyor lines, with the automaker instead using robotic autonomous guided vehicles to move F-150 Lightning chassis from station to station on the assembly line.
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW X7 Looks Incredible in Frozen Portimao Blue

The new BMW X7 isn't coming until later this year, but the automaker is already showing off its latest creation. At a recent tennis tournament in Munich, BMW brought out a 2023 X7 M60i in a unique Frozen Portimao Blue paint color. The new SUV's look may have caused controversy, but there's no denying that this color is an amazing pairing for the vehicle.
