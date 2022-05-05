New 2023 BMW M2 Spy Shots Preview Dual-Screen Display Upgrade

You might be inclined to believe this is some sort of Photoshop job, but no, it's the real thing. Yes, will.i.am did put a G-Class face on a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. When the boxy styling of the former meets the swoopy shape of the latter, you know for sure it's going to look hugely controversial. Riding on large retro-esque monoblock wheels, the one-off contraption is now a true coupe in the sense that it has lost the rear doors.

