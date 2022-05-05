Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp 'Wouldn't Come Home' From Set After Drug Binges — Live Updates

MEGA

Amber Heard claims when Johnny Depp would frequently go on his drug binges , it would spiral out of control.

On Thursday, May 5, the blonde beauty took the stand against her ex in a Virginia courtroom.

"It was touch and go. There were days where he wouldn't come home. He was sleeping in the trailer. I remember he missed a few days of work that way. It struck me because in my experience in our job, you don't miss work. It doesn't matter how sick you are, you go. It's millions of dollars each day. I never experienced someone who could control the set like that — to that extent. One day he didn't come home, I was worried sick. I found out he was in a hotel with Paul Bettany ," she claimed.

She added, "When he came home, they had to carry him home — I watched it. I was shocked that he could do it. One of the security guards carried Johnny like a baby into the house, and I looked at that ... his boots were hanging over the security guards arm, who had to negotiate getting through the doorway. I watched this — his assistants and other security guards shaking their head, acknowledging how bad it is. I remember thinking, 'This has got to be it. This has got to change. Surely this is it,' and he was understandably very, very sick at least two days is my recollection. And in that two days, I had a lot of conversations with the team, but I felt at the juncture very encouraged that everybody and myself were on the same page. I felt we were in a new chapter, that Johnny hit rock bottom and finally he felt like changing for good, and I felt fully supported by conversations we were having."

Heard claimed things then turned around. "He played a prank on me ... i did think that maybe this was it, we were on a good path, to sobriety, this was it, and our life was peaceful for a minute. It went back to being wonderful. There were these moments."

She also recalled Depp, 58, getting down on one knee. "He proposed with this big diamond ring. It was a nice time."