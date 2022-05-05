Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to the coroner’s office. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Trindle Road when a car traveling east on Trindle Road pulled out in front of her, attempting to make a left turn onto 39th Street, according to the Cumberland County coroner’s office.
A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 17, authorities confirmed.The 19-year-old motorist was ejected from his sedan in a collision with a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes just north of East Allendale Avenue in Saddle River shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, they said.His name…
A car carrier accidentally dropped one of its vehicles into a pickup truck, causing a chain collision crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The wayward vehicle purportedly landed on its top in the rear of the pickup, initial reports said. The crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...
State police say two people were injured Wednesday after a car fell off a carrier, and hit two other cars. The accident happened on Route 440 North in Woodbridge. According to state police, the two people were taken to a hospital. They are expected to recover.
A body found floating in the Susquehanna River has been identified by his wife as the man shot by police during a domestic incident last January, CBS 21 reports.The body found between Middletown and Three Mile Island is Miguel Maldonado Jr., 36, his wife, Andrea Maldonado told the outlet, identifyi…
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
A pair of Pennsylvania men who ran out of gas got a lift from police officers back to their dilapidated vehicle, then then police station after authorities found drugs and ammo in the car, they said. Lower Moreland officers were patrolling Philmont Avenue when they saw a silver Nissan Altima...
A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
A police lieutenant who took his own life over the weekend in his New Jersey home is being remembered as a devoted dad and exemplary officer.Hamilton Police Lt. Mark Horan died Saturday, April 30 in his home. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, NJ Advance Media reports.Horan joined Ha…
A central Pennsylvania driver was apparently making his car "catch air" before a crash that killed his 18-year-old back-seat passenger, PennLive reports.Isaac V. Shoff, 20, of Wrightsville, was going as fast as 90 mph in a 40 mph zone and flying over hills before he lost control and crashed, killin…
A 62-year-old welder died in a fall from a Ferris wheel in New Jersey Monday, May 2, NJ Advance Media reported.The subcontractor was killed while working at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, an Ocean City amusement park, President Jay Gillian said in a statement. Gillian also is the city's mayor. Robert W…
A 34-year-old Fairfield County mother died days after she and her infant fell off a train platform. The incident took place around 1:20 p.m., Monday, April 25 at the Stamford Train Station. James Gill, the state’s chief medical examiner, confirmed Monday, May 2, that Jessica Perez died over the weekend,...
A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
A video of Trenton's health officer getting a massage in her underwear in front of other employees is reportedly being investigated by county and state officials, NJ Advance Media reports.Neither the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office nor Trenton Mayor W. Reed Gusciora immediately returned Daily Voi…
Numerous of recordings taken of people without their knowledge were recovered from the home of a deceased Baltimore County music instructor, authorities said. Scott Tiemann, 46, taught music lessons at several schools in the area as well as at his Pikesville home up until his death, Baltimore Count…
Investigators have charged a Baltimore man in connection to the murder of Keith Johnson, 34, in the Western District, officials say. Anton Harris, 35, is accused of shooting Johnson on the 500 block of North Pulaski Street around 3:08 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, reports the Baltimore Police Department. Investigators were...
The 9- and 13-year-old boys shot by their 38-year-old mom Trinh Nguyen while in bed in the Philadelphia suburbs were not expected to survive, authorities said the evening of the incident.The brothers were identified by friends as Jeffrey "JT" Tini, 13, and Nelson Tini, 9, 6abc reports. A vigil for …
