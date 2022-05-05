Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

Woodbridge Police Photo Credit: Woodbridge Police Department

A motorist was trapped when their car overturned in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5 on Avenel Street in Woodbridge Township, initial reports said.

There were no immediate details on injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.