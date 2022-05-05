Molotov cocktail found on porch in North Shore neighborhood, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after they say a Molotov cocktail was found in the North Shore neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:15 a.m. to the 400 block of West 63rd Street after a woman reportedly found a suspicious device on the front porch of a home.

Action News Jax spoke to a woman in the neighborhood who said the makeshift weapon was thrown through her window but did not properly ignite. She told us she was at the bus stop with her son and her teenage daughter was inside the home at the time.

“What if it caught fire? My daughter is in the house. And that’s not right,” Aaronika Jackson said. Jackson believes her ex may be behind the incident, adding she has an active injunction against him.

The woman found the device when she was leaving the house. Police said the device, which was in something like a small liquor bottle, was determined to be a Molotov cocktail that appeared to not have ignited properly.

JSO’s Hazardous Device Unit, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the State Fire Marshal are investigating.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. However, as they have no suspect information at this time, they do not know if this is an act of retaliation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 if the tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

