Arlington, TX

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly 'all good' following minor car accident

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was involved in a minor automobile accident Wednesday night. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dallas Cowboys got a bit of a scare late Wednesday night when it was reported that Hall of Fame owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident. After a brief visit to the hospital for "precautionary reasons," Jones has reportedly been discharged and is "all good" after the incident that was described as "minor."

"The Cowboys owner endured the crash around 8:10 p.m. CT on Wednesday night, according to reports, and it wasn’t clear if he was driving or a passenger in the vehicle involved in the accident," Jon Machota of The Athletic reported.

Per ESPN staff writer Todd Archer, the accident occurred near Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard and emergency crews were called to the scene. Jones reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Archer adds that a Dallas police spokesperson said the department doesn't give the names of people involved in crashes unless there is a fatality.

Jones has served as the Cowboys owner, president and general manager since 1989, a stretch that has seen the franchise capture three Super Bowl titles, all between 1992 and 1995. Though they've made the postseason 11 times since 1995, the team hasn't been able to advance past the NFC Divisional round since that year.

