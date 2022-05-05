Kustom Kart Pros to celebrate grand opening in Woodforest

A project to widen Birnham Woods Drive from two to four lanes from Waterbend Cove to Rayford Road began work in March with a 420-day contract, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3. The completed project will result in two lanes in each direction in addition to a left-turn lane at Birnham Woods and Waterbend and at Birnham Woods and Lexington Boulevard. As of mid-April, an underground storm sewer was being installed between Lexington and Waterbend, according to Precinct 3.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO