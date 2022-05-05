ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Kustom Kart Pros to celebrate grand opening in Woodforest

By Maegan Kirby
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kustom Kart Pros will have its grand opening in Woodforest on May 14 at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 920, Montgomery, according to the business. The store sells...

Related
Community Impact Houston

Jiffy Lube adding new location in Magnolia

Jiffy Lube will be opening its new location at 218 Smith Road, Magnolia, in late 2022, according to Joe Pienezza, a representative for developer TerraForm. Construction is expected to begin June 1. Jiffy Lube offers oil and filter changes, battery tests, and tire and brake services, all at a fast and convenient pace. www.jiffylube.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Grand Parkway widening in design in Tomball area

The Texas Department of Transportation has plans to widen the Grand Parkway from Hwy. 249 to Kuykendahl Road east of Tomball, but the number of lanes is to be determined. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez said TxDOT is scheduled to let the project in February 2024, and the agency is at 20% of its design milestone.
Community Impact Houston

UPDATE: Incumbents retain 3 positions on Magnolia ISD board of trustees

With all election day precincts reporting in Montgomery County, the three incumbents in the Magnolia ISD board of trustees races on May 7 will retain their seats on the board. Position 1 incumbent Dacia Owens received 1,767 votes, or 61.31% of the votes, winning her seat, while challenger Irma Dunmire received 705 votes, or 24.46% of the vote. Jordan Miles, who withdrew from the race but remained on the ballot, received 410 votes, or 14.23% of votes cast.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Peach Cobbler Queen celebrates one year of serving sweets in Spring

The Peach Cobbler Queen will mark one year since launching in early May. The home-based bakery business is owned by Spring resident China Watts and offers a variety of homemade cobblers in a variety of flavors such as salted caramel peach, lemon blueberry, pecan praline and Apple Crown apple. The desserts are available for pickup or delivery, for an additional fee. 832-382-7556. www.facebook.com/the-peach-cobbler-queen-109213991369369.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Partnership Lake Houston CEO set to resign June 5

Lance LaCour, CEO and president of economic development for Partnership Lake Houston, announced his resignation May 5. LaCour first joined Partnership Lake Houston, which functions as a chamber of commerce and economic development entity in the Lake Houston area, as its president of economic development in November before being appointed CEO in January.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Work on Birnham Woods Drive moves forward in the spring

A project to widen Birnham Woods Drive from two to four lanes from Waterbend Cove to Rayford Road began work in March with a 420-day contract, according to Montgomery County Precinct 3. The completed project will result in two lanes in each direction in addition to a left-turn lane at Birnham Woods and Waterbend and at Birnham Woods and Lexington Boulevard. As of mid-April, an underground storm sewer was being installed between Lexington and Waterbend, according to Precinct 3.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cold Stone creamery holding soft opening in Cypress May 6

Fairfield Town Center is home to a new Cold Stone Creamery location at 28902 Hwy. 290, Ste. A09, Cypress. The international ice cream franchise has its soft opening May 6 and will distribute various discounts to visitors as well as offer special Mother’s Day cakes throughout the weekend. The shop offers a variety of frozen treats from single-scoop ice cream to ice cream cakes. 281-789-4963. www.coldstonecreamery.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

