Have you ever really just stopped to look around Bangor?. For real. When I was a little kid, I was fascinated by tall things, so I actually believed the buildings downtown were skyscrapers. Seriously. In my little imagination, the Freese's Building and the Empire State Building were the same things. I mean, to a 4-year-old, 3-foot tall kid with an overactive imagination, it wasn't a hard stretch.

BANGOR, ME ・ 11 DAYS AGO