ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

D51 May Golden Apple Award – Ahna Luebs

By Kirsten Eppler
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBONU_0fTw5us300

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It’s springtime, but the trees and the flowers aren’t the only thing blossoming. The kids in Mrs. Luebs 2nd grade class at Nisley Elementary are in full bloom too. Ahna Luebs is our May School District 51 Golden Apple winner.

Mrs. Luebs told us it was when she was a 2nd grader that she knew she wanted to be a teacher, so it’s no wonder she loves teaching this age group. When asked what she loves about it, Mrs. Luebs told us, “It’s just that year that everything is just kind of clicking, and they’re excited about school. It’s just a year where you see so much growth, they’re learning to read and write.”

The D51 parent who nominated Mrs. Luebs told us that her son has really blossomed in her class, and it’s because Mrs. Luebs helps each student set and achieve goals. Dorothy Wolf, principal at Nisley Elementary, agrees. “She really cares about her students and building relationships is important and I think through her work with setting goals and ensuring that they’re learning just shows them how much she cares for them.”

Thank you Mrs. Luebs for helping the kids in your class become successful learners, and congratulations for winning a KREX Golden Apple Award.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
Grand Junction, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Sports
KKTV

Changes at Colorado Springs child care center causes issues for parents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Childcare continues to be a challenge as facilities deal with staffing shortages and families find themselves stuck on long wait lists. For some Colorado Springs parents, they had a child care center to take their children to until last week when they were notified their child’s class was temporarily closing until more staff are hired and trained.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Apple Award#Flowers#Nisley Elementary#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy