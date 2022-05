COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say one person is dead following an overnight shooting in Columbia. Reports of gunfire first came in around 11 p.m. at 100 Lorick Circle - the address of Latimer Manor Apartments. Officers arrived to find a female victim, later identified as Tiana Jones, who had been shot to death. Police haven't provided a possible motive for the shooting or information on a potential suspect.

