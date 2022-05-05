ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke man charged with first-degree murder of 23-year-old woman

WSLS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. – A 30-year-old Roanoke man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old woman. Roanoke Police have identified and charged 30-year-old Lavon M. Belcher, of Roanoke, in the Jan. 10 murder of...

www.wsls.com

