Well, the weekend is here, and time to get out and do something fun. It's been another long week and we all worked hard and are now ready to blow off some steam. You may have started early yesterday celebrating Cinco De Mayo but if you held off to have some fun this weekend, we have done the research for you and put a list together of things to do this weekend in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO