ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke school receives grant for drinking water improvements

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oa8VM_0fTw4jN500

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Holyoke Community Charter School on Northampton Street is receiving a state grant to improve drinking water.

Water quality monitor grants awarded to Berkshire county organizations

The charter school is receiving $24,000 from the School Water Improvement Grant program which will cover the purchase and installation of filtered filling stations for water bottles. The program raises awareness of lead in drinking water at public and private pre-K, kindergarten and elementary schools.

“We are committed to projects that protect the health of our children in Massachusetts,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Clean Water Trust. “Access to safe drinking water is essential, and the SWIG Program continues to help us solve this challenge by providing grants to additional school and childcare facilities across the state.”

“The Baker-Polito Administration is pleased to work with our Clean Water Trust partners to protect our children from exposure to lead in drinking water at schools and childcare facilities,” said Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Martin Suuberg, which administers the Expanded Assistance Program for Lead in Drinking Water at Schools and Childcare Facilities. “The SWIG program provides much needed funding for removing lead found at bubblers and similar fixtures identified through testing in our MassDEP Assistance Program. As more schools and childcare facilities test for lead, we look forward to working with them and the SWIG program to provide students and staff with safe and clean water.”

A total of $69,000 will be distributed to eight schools and two childcare facilities in Massachusetts that serve more than 3,000 students. The filtered fixtures will help reduce the lead levels in school drinking water. The Giving Tree School in Gill will also be receiving $3,000 from the grant program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Holyoke, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Holyoke, MA
Education
City
Holyoke, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Bottles#Elementary Schools#Water Quality#State#The Swig Program#Swig
WWLP

Man caught hiding under blanket to avoid police

BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills. Police responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property. A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check […]
BELFAST, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBEC AM

Massachusetts State Police Alerting Residents of a New Phishing Scam

Everywhere you look, it seems like we are getting slammed with another scam. One of the most recent scams targeting Massachusetts residents that we recently posted was the 'Care Package' scam. It doesn't matter whether you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Pittsfield, Springfield, Holyoke, Westfield, Lynn, North Adams, Northampton, Lowell, Agawam, Amherst, Fall River, Great Barrington and everywhere in between, you could be a target for this scam which you can read about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy