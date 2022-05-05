Holyoke school receives grant for drinking water improvements

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Holyoke Community Charter School on Northampton Street is receiving a state grant to improve drinking water.

The charter school is receiving $24,000 from the School Water Improvement Grant program which will cover the purchase and installation of filtered filling stations for water bottles. The program raises awareness of lead in drinking water at public and private pre-K, kindergarten and elementary schools.

“We are committed to projects that protect the health of our children in Massachusetts,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Clean Water Trust. “Access to safe drinking water is essential, and the SWIG Program continues to help us solve this challenge by providing grants to additional school and childcare facilities across the state.”

“The Baker-Polito Administration is pleased to work with our Clean Water Trust partners to protect our children from exposure to lead in drinking water at schools and childcare facilities,” said Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Martin Suuberg, which administers the Expanded Assistance Program for Lead in Drinking Water at Schools and Childcare Facilities. “The SWIG program provides much needed funding for removing lead found at bubblers and similar fixtures identified through testing in our MassDEP Assistance Program. As more schools and childcare facilities test for lead, we look forward to working with them and the SWIG program to provide students and staff with safe and clean water.”

A total of $69,000 will be distributed to eight schools and two childcare facilities in Massachusetts that serve more than 3,000 students. The filtered fixtures will help reduce the lead levels in school drinking water. The Giving Tree School in Gill will also be receiving $3,000 from the grant program.

