Shop for handmade crafts from nearly 70 vendors this Saturday

Are you a fan of gyros? Do you think you could eat an eight-pound gyro in an hour?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should go to Greek Village Grille, a restaurant in Lakewood, Ohio. For a fee of $55, you can try to climb Mount Olympus, their massive gyro that includes 1 pound of lamb or beef, 1 pound of chicken, 1 pound of pork, 1 cup of tomatoes, 1 cup of onions, 1 cup of their homemade tzatziki sauce, 1 order of fries, and a 15-inch pita. Unlike other challenges, you are allowed to leave the table for bathroom breaks. Also, you're allowed to eat the huge gyro with a beverage of your choice.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO