As the Marvel film opens, Staten Island’s own Dr. Strange says he’s heard it all before

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. George James Manger, 100, of Staten Island died on May 4, 2022. He lived in Manhattan until his marriage to his beloved wife, Anna (Zirpoli) Manger, who was born in Stapleton, when he made his home on Staten Island. The couple made their home in Grant City and lived there for 68 years where they were parishioners at St. Christopher’s Church. He was married to his wife, Anna, for 71 years until her death. He loved spending time with his family which included his 3 daughters, Judith Langelier, Jane Manger and Joan Manger, his son, George Andrew Manger, who predeceased him, his daughter-in-law, Debra Manger, and his 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

