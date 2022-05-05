ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Billions in student loan debt forgiven for people in public service

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poGJU_0fTvv46o00

The U.S. Department of Education said more than 110,000 people have had about $6.8 billion in student loans forgiven under a revamped federal program.

The Biden Administration announced changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program in October 2021. The program temporarily waived certain rules to make it easier for some payments to qualify for loan forgiveness.

Biden considering income stipulations on student loan cancellation: report

The department said more than 113,000 borrowers have seen their balances discharged , with the average balance of around $60,000 per person.

The program originally started in 2007. It was intended to help employees with nonprofit and government agencies have their student loans forgiven after ten years of payments (120 total payments).

But the program struggled to live up to its promise, with many who applied running into roadblocks or learning they were ineligible. The overall approval rate among applicants has been low.

TurboTax customers may get money from $141M settlement over ‘free’ tax prep services

To be eligible, you must:

  • be employed by a U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or not-for-profit organization (federal service includes U.S. military service)
  • work full-time for that agency or organization
  • have Direct Loans (or consolidate other federal student loans into a Direct Loan)
  • make 120 qualifying payments

The federal government made key changes to the program last year, making some payments eligible that wouldn’t have qualified under the previous rules.

According to the Department of Education, here are the changes:

  • Receive credit for periods of repayment on Direct, FFEL, or Perkins Loans
  • Periods of repayment under any plan count
  • Periods of repayment on loans before consolidation count, even if on the wrong repayment plan
  • Periods of repayment where payments were late or for less than the amount due also count
  • Periods of repayment on loans before consolidation count, even if paid late or for less than the amount due
  • Can get forgiveness even if not employed or not employed by a qualifying employer at the time of application and forgiveness
  • If you got Teacher Loan Forgiveness, the period of service that led to your eligibility can count toward PSLF if you certify PSLF employment for that period

The rule changes were part of new federal policy put in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. They are temporary and will expire after Oct. 31, 2022.

You can learn more about the program here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

State trooper sniffed female coworker, pushed her head toward his groin

PERU, Ind. — Court documents reveal an Indiana State trooper admitted to grabbing a female coworker by the back of her head and forcing her face toward his groin while telling her, “here’s a way for you to earn the money.” Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery for his actions. […]
PERU, IN
FOX59

3 arrested in Lafayette meth bust

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three people are under arrest for suspected drug dealing after a joint operation uncovered a stash of methamphetamine, firearms, cash and other drugs in a Lafayette home. Cody Sallee, 24; Michell Smith, 47; and Cassandra Baker, 32, have been charged with numerous drug charges. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the drug […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Loan Application#Loan Forgiveness#The Biden Administration#Direct Loans
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX59

Docs: Kokomo parents beat 9 year-old girl and bashed her head into a wall

KOKOMO, Ind. — A man and woman were arrested in Kokomo after a local school contacted police about a student’s bruising. The Kokomo School Corporation alerted police on March 24 about possible abuse after they noticed bruises on a 9-year-old-girl. The girl was checked out at the hospital, and medical staff determined she was malnourished. […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Man caught hiding under blanket to avoid police

BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills. Police responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property. A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check […]
BELFAST, ME
FOX59

Indiana state trooper arrested on battery charges

PERU, Ind. — A 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police Department has been arrested and charged with committing battery against an Indiana State Police employee. Master Trooper Michael Meiser, 43, faces a misdemeanor charge of battery. State police said the criminal investigation into Meiser was recently launched after receiving word that he had reportedly […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Witness tells FOX59 she saw driver get out of murdered man’s car

AVON, Ind. — Harpreet Singh was headed to the grocery store from the Avon home he shared with his parents one afternoon last week. When he didn’t return from the trip to the store, a missing person report was filed with the Avon Police Department. It was on Monday, four miles directly east of the […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

Indy woman’s remains found in remote Illinois area

Mt. VERNON, Ill. — A 20-year-old Indianapolis woman was found dead in a remote wooded area in Illinois, according to authorities. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the remains of the woman were found on March 21 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, near the intersection of Davidson Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive. Police were able to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead in Lafayette crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash on Old State Road 25 in Lafayette on Wednesday. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 10:14 p.m. in the 4880 block of Old State Road 25. Police said deputies arrived on scene to find a 2005 Chevy Service Truck located […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy