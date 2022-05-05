ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Sam Raimi Defends Infamous ‘Spider-Man 3’ Dance Scene

By Matt Singer
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The most controversial moment in all of Spider-Man moviedom has to be the sequence in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 where Peter Parker, consumed with the evil energy of his new alien costume, turns bad and ... performs a big dance number on the street. For many fans, this was the moment...

mega993online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mega 99.3

Every Sam Raimi Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Sam Raimi does not make a lot of movies. Between his first farewell to Marvel (2007’s Spider-Man 3) and his recent return (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) he directed just two motion pictures. While he’s had a hand in creating some other projects through his production companies, Raimi has only directed 15 feature films over the course of 40+ year career.
MOVIES
Mega 99.3

‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: The Coolest Easter Eggs

The following post contains SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If you complain about us spoiling the movie after this point, we’ll put a hex on you. Every Marvel movie is nerdy, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might take the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s dorkiness to a whole new level of geekitude. Thanks to a premise that sends Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) traveling through the multiverse, they are able to encounter all kinds of delightfully unexpected Marvel characters, and the movie is littered with all kinds of Easter eggs from comic books, previous Marvel movies, and even Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi’s long filmmaking career.
MOVIES
Mega 99.3

12 Post-Credits Scenes That Never Got Resolved

15 years ago, it was basically unheard of for moviegoers to sit through a film’s closing credits. As soon as the credits started to roll and the auditorium lights came back on, people would make a beeline for the bathroom and the exits. Who cares who made the thing? The movie was over.
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Raimi
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Man 3#Dance#Film Star
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mega 99.3

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Trailer: Olivia Wilde’s Sexy Sci-Fi Thriller

Olivia Wilde made a very impressive transition from acting to directing with 2019’s Booksmart, about a pair of girls about to graduate high school. Her follow-up, Don’t Worry Darling, looks like a major step up in ambition and scope. It’s a period film that seems to blend elements of erotic and conspiracy thrillers with a bit of science fiction and social commentary as well.
MOVIES
Mega 99.3

‘Moon Knight’ Episode 5: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference

Episode 5 of Moon Knight offered a lot of answers about Marc Spector and Steven Grant’s true origins, and it also included a lot of Easter eggs and references from Marvel Comics. For example, much of this episode and its construction, with Marc and Steven confronting their past in an imagined asylum, is taken directly from Jeff Lemire’s recent run of Moon Knight comics.
TV SERIES
Mega 99.3

‘Avatar 2’ Finally Gets Official Title

James Cameron has been talking about making Avatar sequels since before there was an Avatar. A sequel was announced and planned for as early as 2014, and shooting began on what eventually expanded to four sequels in 2017. But in all that time, Avatar 2 never had an official title....
MOVIES
Mega 99.3

25 Years Ago: ‘Austin Powers’ Scores a Groovy Hit for Mike Myers

For a brief moment in the '90s, Saturday Night Live spin-offs and actors were dominating the comedy movie industry, and Mike Myers was one of the biggest movie stars in the world. The apex of his success was the Austin Powers franchise, which was birthed on May 2, 1997, with the release of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.
MOVIES
Mega 99.3

Kiss to Release Expanded ‘Creatures of the Night’ Box Set

Kiss are working on an expanded box-set version of Creatures of the Night. Gene Simmons confirmed the news during an interview on SiriusXM's Rocktails With Ahmet Zappa show, promising that the set would contain "demos and behind the scenes stuff." A release date hasn't been announced yet. "The Creatures record...
ROCK MUSIC
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy