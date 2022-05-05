ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock police searching for 16-year-old missing since mid-April

FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8PLf_0fTvu6yt00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they are searching for a teen who has been missing for nearly a month.

Police said they are looking for 16-year-old Jaybrianna Turner who has been missing since April 13.

Authorities describe Turner as a Black female standing 5 feet 7 inches and weighing 110 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

Police also noted that Turner may still be in the local area.

Anyone with information on the location of Jaybrianna Turner is being asked to call 911 or the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 16 News

Little Rock police investigating two overnight deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they are investigating two separate overnight deaths. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the first death happened in the 2700 block of South Schiller Street just before midnight. Police said the victim was found dead. Police said the other death happened in the 4400 block of […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Name released in deadly crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man seriously injured in a Tuesday crash has died. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 5:12 p.m. on U.S. Highway 49 at Pruetts Chapel Road. Elijah Dunigan, 22, was eastbound on a 2022 Kawaski motorcycle when he made a right turn...
PARAGOULD, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy