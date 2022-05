TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fight at a Terre Haute bar ended with gunshots and one person being hospitalized, according to authorities. Police were called to The Tree House bar at 7th and Elm around 2 a.m. Saturday where they found a shooting victim in a vehicle attempting to leave. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO