UT Austin poll shows more than 54% of Texans oppose banning all abortions

A rally partcipant holds up a sign during the Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s Stand with Texas Women Rally at Discovery Green in Houston, Texas July 9, 2013. A reader is outraged with the Texas House’s recent interest in limiting female rights to health care and abortion. (Billy Smith II /Houston Chronicle)

A recent poll showed more than 54% of Texans strongly oppose the ban on all abortions . Meanwhile, state lawmakers, like Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, have said they are ready to ban abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Researchers with the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin conducted their poll on April 14-22, which was then released on Wednesday, May 4. Among all registered voters, 35% support banning abortion and 54% do not.

It also revealed that 81% of Texans say they would support making abortions available if the parent's life was in extreme danger. Eighty percent of Democrats oppose banning access to abortions in Texas, per the poll. Republican opinion on the question isn't as lopsided: 57% support a complete ban, 34% oppose the move.

The poll was released amid a tense time surrounding the abortion conversation. Politico leaked a draft opinion on Monday, May 2 that revealed a majority of the Supreme Court justices agreed to strike down Roe v. Wade , the case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Since September, Texas has already been under the nation's most restrictive abortion law, which bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, a time many women don't know they are pregnant.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was one of the first to tweet his thoughts. He said he hopes that SCOTUS returns the question of abortion where it belongs: the states.

"I'll con't (continue) to ensure that TX protects the unborn & pray for the end of abortion across our nation," he wrote.

Patrick released a statement shortly after the Politico report that read, "the leaked draft is indeed accurate, it is a great day for innocent babies in the womb. They will be safe in Texas and other Republican states."

Read more from Priscilla

