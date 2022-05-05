ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT Austin poll shows more than 54% of Texans oppose banning all abortions

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
A rally partcipant holds up a sign during the Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s Stand with Texas Women Rally at Discovery Green in Houston, Texas July 9, 2013. A reader is outraged with the Texas House’s recent interest in limiting female rights to health care and abortion. (Billy Smith II /Houston Chronicle)

A recent poll showed more than 54% of Texans strongly oppose the ban on all abortions . Meanwhile, state lawmakers, like Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, have said they are ready to ban abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Researchers with the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin conducted their poll on April 14-22, which was then released on Wednesday, May 4. Among all registered voters, 35% support banning abortion and 54% do not.

It also revealed that 81% of Texans say they would support making abortions available if the parent's life was in extreme danger. Eighty percent of Democrats oppose banning access to abortions in Texas, per the poll. Republican opinion on the question isn't as lopsided: 57% support a complete ban, 34% oppose the move.

The poll was released amid a tense time surrounding the abortion conversation. Politico leaked a draft opinion on Monday, May 2 that revealed a majority of the Supreme Court justices agreed to strike down Roe v. Wade , the case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Since September, Texas has already been under the nation's most restrictive abortion law, which bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, a time many women don't know they are pregnant.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was one of the first to tweet his thoughts. He said he hopes that SCOTUS returns the question of abortion where it belongs: the states.

"I'll con't (continue) to ensure that TX protects the unborn & pray for the end of abortion across our nation," he wrote.

Patrick released a statement shortly after the Politico report that read, "the leaked draft is indeed accurate, it is a great day for innocent babies in the womb. They will be safe in Texas and other Republican states."

KXAN

How’s it going for Texas’ Alternatives to Abortion program?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Marching in support of abortion rights in downtown Austin, sisters Lauren and Brianna McKinney said they worry if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Texas patients without the resources to cross state lines for procedures will feel the biggest impact. “Woman of color are really going to be affected most,” Brianna told KXAN. […]
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that busing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
