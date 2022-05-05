ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Quick Thinking Chambersburg Coaches 'Saved A Lot Of Lives' As Bus Driver Has Seizure

By Cecilia Levine
 3 days ago
Chambersburg HS Photo Credit: Google Maps

A group of fast-acting Chambersburg coaches are being hailed as heroes for helping a bus driver having a seizure on the way to a game, in turn saving the players on the bus.

The Trojans were about 20 minutes from State College with nearly 40 players on board when the driver of the charter bus from Bollman of Everett, began suffering a medical emergency on US 322 Tuesday, May 3, according to The Sports Page blog.

It was clear that the driver was suffering some type of medical emergency when the bus began swerving, and one of their arms shot up in the air, PennLive reports.

Baseball Coach Scott Folmar ran to the front of the bus, grabbed the wheel and guided the vehicle to the side of the road, the outlet said.

Other coaches jumped in to help stabilize the driver until state police troopers arrived, PennLive says.

Folmar did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment. The game that day was postponed.

