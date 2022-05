DOVER, Del.- DART on Friday announced the winners of its 20th annual statewide transit poster contest. Six winners will receive prizes from DART and its business partners. More than 100 students from schools and/or after-school programs statewide participated in the contest, showcasing their vision of this year’s theme, “Stuff The Bus, 25th Anniversary Logo Challenge!” Students were encouraged to visit our “Stuff The Bus” web page where they could become more informed about the annual food-drive event and how DART supports the Food Bank of Delaware. Students from sixth through 12th grade were invited to participate. A first place winner from each participating grade was chosen along with an overall grand prize winner.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO