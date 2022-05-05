ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

16 Year Old Charged With DWI

By Aikman Chambers
Go Blue Ridge
 3 days ago

On Sunday May 1st App State Police attempted a traffic stop after officers noticed a vehicle that was driving erratically at a higher rate of speed. According to App State...

www.goblueridge.net

Comments / 0

Boone, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Boone, NC
#Dwi#Reckless Driving#App State Police
