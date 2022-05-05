ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ex-pro skateboarder arrested for North Carolina sex assaults dating back to ’93

By Jesse Ullmann, Robin Kanady
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former pro-skateboarder has been arrested in a disturbing series of sex assault cases dating back decades, according to police.

Wayne Goff, aka ‘Ray,’ was arrested at his home on Monday, May 2, with the assistance of Mount Holly Police.

He was apprehended about two months ago before he got out of jail on bond. After this, more victims spoke up, and the former coach was arrested again this week.

Ten additional warrants of indecent liberties have been issued for Goff, who police said used his role as a coach and mentor to abuse children sexually in incidents dating back to 1993.

He was a professional skateboarder from Charlotte, sponsored by smaller companies, and traveled to competitions and events, often taking young skaters with him.

Police said Goff used his role as a mentor to assault children sexually, most of them being boys. These incidents happened in the 1990s, with the latest reported incident happening in 2010.

Charlotte police believe more victims have not yet come forward.

“He had a large following of young people that looked up to him,” said Lt. Jim Ivie with the CMPD.

Police said the young people’s mentor turned into a molester.

“We’re talking about this case today not to dig up old trauma,” said Lt. Ivie.

“It all started with an email that came to the Special Victims Unit,” said Detective Misty James with CMPD.

The man, who emailed and is now an adult, claimed that when he was just 13 years old, his trusted mentor, 52-year-old Wayne “Ray” Goff, his skateboarding coach, sexually assaulted him.

“We found out that the reason he came forward was because his son wanted to learn to skate and as soon as his son said that, he did not want to not teach his son to skate and the emotions started coming up,” James said.

CMPD broke open the case against Goff, first arresting him for sexually assaulting children back on March 21.

Police say the crimes date back from 1993 to 2010.

One by one, they came forward, eight victims total, all of them adults now, one of them a woman, all of them teens or younger when they say Goff sexually assaulted them.

“This is known as delayed disclosure, and it’s even more prevalent with male victims,” said Shawna Pagano, with Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center.

Pagano says most victims wait, sometimes many years, to report the abuse.

“This is very common to fear not being believed, and this is amplified when the abuser is someone like Ray Goff who is well known and well-liked in the community,” Pagano said.

CMPD says it’s never too late to report abuse if it involves a young victim.

“They have helped us get a very dangerous person off the streets of Charlotte,” Ivie said.

Goff had his first court appearance Wednesday on the new charges. He’s at the Mecklenburg County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
