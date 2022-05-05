ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Psychologists: Naomi Judd’s battle with depression can help others

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTCBJ_0fTvkx1X00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and AM Extra is shining a light on depression.

Country music star Naomi Judd died on Saturday after losing her battle with mental illness. And now, psychologists say her story, although tragic, can help others overcome depression.

‘Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing.’ Wynonna Judd says at Hall of Fame ceremony

Renowned psychologist and author Dr. Gregory Jantz shared what we can learn from Judd’s story.

“Depression can reemerge even years after successful treatment, which is why we all need to engage in lifelong maintenance of our mental health, especially now, as pandemic anxiety pushes many to despair,” says Dr. Jantz who specializes in treating people with anxiety and depression.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please know that help is available. The suicide prevention lifeline numbers are:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
GATOR 99.5

Naomi Judd’s Death Has Been Confirmed Suicide

A hard pill to swallow for not only the Judd family but for people all over either suffering from mental health problems whether directly or involving family and friends. Naomi Judd's death has been officially announced to have been by suicide. Ashley Judd posted on her Instagram alluding to the death of her mother and it involving mental illness.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
Health
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Colleen Sheehy Orme

When a Narcissist Gets Angry

The Psychology Today article 8 Signs of Narcissistic Rage explores the impact of anger on an individual with Narcissistic personality disorder. "Narcissistic rage can be defined as intense anger, aggression, or passive-aggression when a narcissist experiences a setback or disappointment, which shatters his (or her) illusions of grandiosity, entitlement, and superiority, and triggers inner adequacy, shame, and vulnerability."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Psychologists#Nexstar Media Inc
People

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Says They Are 'Not Being Coy' by Calling His Illness a 'Mystery'

Danny Bonaduce is working on figuring out the cause of a new, unknown health ailment, and it truly is a "mystery," his sister, Celia, said Sunday. Two days earlier, the Partridge Family alum, 62, announced that he's taking a temporary leave from his radio show The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show on Seattle's KZOK while seeking a diagnosis for a mystery illness. Alongside a photo of himself using a cane, Danny said that he'll "share more when I know more."
SEATTLE, WA
purewow.com

These 6 Gaslighting Phrases Are the Markers of True Toxicity

Gaslighting is a communication technique in which someone causes you to question your own version of past events. Most times, it’s meant to make you feel like you’re losing your grip on reality. In its milder forms, gaslighting creates an unequal power dynamic in a relationship. But at its worst, gaslighting can actually be a form of mind-control and psychological abuse.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy