'House of the Dragon' teaser trailer, posters promise 'fire and blood'

May 5 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series House of the Dragon.

The network shared a teaser trailer for the fantasy drama series Thursday featuring Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy and other cast members.

House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, which recounts the history of House Targaryen. The show is a prequel to Game of Thrones, an adaptation of Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

The new series takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and explores the events leading up to the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war among the Targaryens.

Thursday's trailer shows Rickard Stark, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), Boremond Baratheon and other lords swear loyalty to King Viserys I Targaryen (Considine) and his heir, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (D'Arcy).

The trailer teases tension between Rhaenyra and her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Smith).

"Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne," a character tells Rhaenyra.

The teaser also features looks at dragon eggs and the Targaryens' dragons.

"History does not remember blood. It remembers names," a character says in a voiceover.

HBO also shared posters for new series.

The posters feature Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.

The posters include the phrase "Fire and Blood," the words of House Targaryen.

HBO shared first-look photos from the series in March featuring other characters, including Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

Game of Thrones had an eight-season run on HBO from 2011 to 2019. The series starred Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams and Peter Dinklage.

House of the Dragon is created by Martin and Ryan J. Condal, with Condal and Miguel Sapochnik as executive producers and co-showrunners.

The series premieres August 21 on HBO.