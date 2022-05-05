One thing to know about each Bears draft pick

The dust has finally settled on the 2022 NFL draft and the Chicago Bears are looking at 11 new rookies that were selected by general manager Ryan Poles last weekend.

Poles stayed put with his three original selections on Day 2 of the draft, but spent Day 3 wheeling and dealing to acquire more players in the later rounds. All in all, he focused heavily on the secondary and offensive line, while adding other players at wide receiver, running back, defensive end, and even a punter.

With so many new players coming to the Bears, there’s something unique about each of them, whether it’s a special skill they had, what they did in college, or even their close ties to the team itself.

Here’s one thing you should know about every player selected by the Bears in the draft:

CB Kyler Gordon

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Gordon has a ringing endorsement from Richard Sherman

Kyler Gordon’s affinity for dance as a child has been a major talking point since he was drafted 39th overall out of Washington. But his recent activity, and who he’s participating with, should be music to fans ears as well.

If anyone knows exceptional cornerback play, it’s Richard Sherman. The former Super Bowl champion and Seattle Seahawks great said that Gordon has been training with a number of Seahawks players, including new Los Angles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“He is a heck of a player,” Sherman said. “He works hard.”

Since Gordon went to school in Washington, hearing he’s been working out with Seahawk players isn’t surprising, but it goes to show how serious he is about elevating his game for the NFL level.

S Jaquan Brisker

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Brisker hasn’t committed a penalty his last two seasons in college

After the Bears selected Gordon with their first of two picks in the second round, they doubled down with safety Jaquan Brisker out of Penn State with the 48th overall pick. Brisker was excellent as a strong safety in college, but aside from his stellar play, he was also extremely disciplined.

Though it was sometimes unjust, you can’t deny that penalties killed the Bears far too often during the 2021 season. According to Football Database, they had 106 as a team, tied for 12th-most in the league. They may not have that issue with Brisker, however.

According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, Brisker was not penalized over his final two seasons at Penn State. He plays with a lot of discipline and was “the unquestioned leader of the team” according to his teammates.

WR Velus Jones Jr.

USA Today Sports

Jones ran a 4.31 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine

If general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears were looking for speed in this draft, they certainly found it with Velus Jones Jr., their lone wide receiver selection in the third round. Not only did the Tennessee speedster blaze past defenders in the SEC this past season, but he backed it up at the NFL Combine.

Jones ran an official 4.31 time in the 40-yard dash, good for fourth-best among this year’s participants. He was the second-fastest receiver, just behind Tyquan Thornton.

Speed isn’t always the best indicator of a player’s overall ability on the football field. But it definitely helps and the Bears got themselves one of the fastest in this year’s crop of receivers.

OT Braxton Jones

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Jones’ favorite player is Tyron Smith

On the final day of the draft, Poles and the Bears waited a bit longer than anticipated after trading down multiple times. When they did finally make a selection in the fifth round, it was for Southern Utah tackle Braxton Jones, the first of a handful of linemen to be drafted by the Bears. Jones comes from a smaller school, but idolizes one of the greats in the NFL and wants to get to their level.

To be the best, you have to study the best, right? Jones isn’t near the level of Dallas Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, but that doesn’t stop him from rooting for and studying tape on him.

“The man is a freak of nature,” Jones told Jacob Infante of Draft Wire. “He’s very technical, and he has strong hands, long arms. He’s just built like he came out of a [lab], like he’s a robot. I’ve always tried to emulate him and watch the stuff he’s doing, watch his highlights. It’s always been cool watching him the last 10 years of my life.”

DE Dominique Robinson

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Robinson watches former Bear and current Rams LB Leonard Floyd

After taking their first offensive lineman, the Bears took a defensive lineman when their next selection. Dominique Robinson was drafted out of Miami of Ohio, where he stood out as a lethal pass rusher after converting from a wide receiver. He’s a lengthy player who has a similar build to a former Bears pass rusher from the previous regime. It just so happens Robinson has been watching film of said player.

“I been watching Leonard Floyd a little bit,” Robinson told reporters on Saturday after he was picked, at the request of his agent. He also says he’s been watching T.J. Watt as well.

Watching Floyd makes a ton of sense for Robinson. Both have similar measurables and are lengthy pass rushers. Floyd didn’t have the stellar career in Chicago like many envisioned when he was a first-round pick in 2016, but this team will be in a good place if Robinson can replicate what Floyd does best.

OL Zachary Thomas

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas punished himself for committing penalties

It seems that Poles has a type of player he’s looking for when it comes to the draft: Someone that’s going to play disciplined football. The Bears took their second offensive lineman of the draft when they selected Zachary Thomas out of San Diego State. Thomas played tackle but projects as a guard. Wherever he’s playing, though, don’t expect many penalties.

Thomas was only flagged three times over his final 1,444 snaps in college, per CHGO’s Will DeWitt. When he was flagged, however, Thomas would make sure he ran gassers after the fact.

“Not super fun if you’re loading those up,” he told reporters.

RB Trestan Ebner

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Ebner is a mashup of David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen

For the second year in a row, the Bears took a running back in the sixth round. They drafted Baylor standout Trestan Ebner and will likely utilize him as a pass-catching back, as well as a returner on special teams. In essence, he’ll take the role former Bear Tarik Cohen once occupied. But Ebner might be a mix of both Cohen and David Montgomery.

While Ebner has great speed, clocking his 40-yard time at 4.48 seconds, he also bounces off tacklers like Montgomery. According to Pro Football Focus, Ebner was in the 97th percentile for missed tackles in college. That was one of Montgomery’s biggest strengths upon entering the NFL.

Ebner has the ability to get open as a receiver, but also cause missed tackles like a true running back. He might be a sleeper to watch when the season begins.

C Doug Kramer

AP Photo/Bradley Leeb

Kramer aspires to be a coach someday

The third lineman of the day came off the board late in the sixth round when center Doug Kramer from Illinois was drafted. Kramer, who lives outside Chicago in Hinsdale, gets to stay close to home and play for his childhood team. But aside from his allegiances to the Bears, Kramer revealed he wants to coach when his playing days are done.

Hopefully Kramer can carve out a long career in the NFL before he has to think about coaching, but those traits show he’s a true leader on the football field. His teammates at Illinois lauded in for it and if his play can back up those characteristics while also developing at the position, perhaps he has a future with his childhood team.

OL Ja'Tyre Carter

Carter was ranked in the 100th percentile for pass blocking in college

The final lineman selected by the Bears in the draft, Ja’Tyre Carter, has something the other players picked ahead of him don’t: He was an elite pass blocker in college. Carter was so elite while playing at Southern, in fact, that he ranked in the 100th percentile for pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus.

That’s a stark difference from Carter’s new teammates, who all seemed to excel in run blocking. This difference could give him an edge when it comes to position battles during camp.

S Elijah Hicks

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Hicks is a former cornerback

The Bears took a shot on another defensive back from the Pac-12 when they selected Cal’s Elijah Hicks in the seventh round. Hicks was making plays all over the field, whether it was breaking up passes or laying the boom with hard tackles. He’s a versatile player, which makes sense given he spent three years at cornerback before switching to safety.

Hicks moved to safety for the 2020 season primarily due to injuries on the Cal roster. He’s thankful for the move as it showed he can play multiple positions. He’s excellent in run coverage and has incredible closing speed to defend passes.

Even in specific coverages, Hicks could lineup at cornerback if needed. He’s the definition of a play disruptor in the secondary and could be a dark horse candidate to earn significant playing time his rookie year.

P Trenton Gill

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Gill set records at North Carolina State

Trenton Gill, the punter out of North Carolina State, was the Bears’ final selection of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was one of two players drafted from the school. The other player, tackle Ikem Ekwonu, went 249 picks earlier and is in a bit of a safer spot than his teammate. But Gill is no slouch as he was a record-setting punter during his time at NC State.

His average of 45.8 yards per punt is a school record and is .7 farther than former Bear punter Pat O’Donnell’s career average. His leg isn’t the strongest but his leg is strong enough for the NFL.