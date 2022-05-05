ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Upcoming road closure projects in Warren County

By Richard Roman
 3 days ago

BOLTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Thursday, the Warren County Department of Public Works (DPW) announced upcoming bridge replacement and construction projects along county roads. DPW said start dates and duration of construction projects will vary by road and will be weather permitting.

Finkle Brook Bridge on Horicon Avenue (CR-11A) will be closed indefinitely beginning Monday, May 16 for a bridge replacement project. The project will also include moving a waterline and re-aligning the stream bank. It is expected to take several months.

DPW said a signed detour will be in place during the project to safely direct drivers around the closure. Drivers should follow a detour that will be established using Route 9N and Brailey Hill Road while work is ongoing.

Additional start dates for upcoming construction will be announced for the following county roads.

  • Town of Bolton
    • Bolton Landing Riverbank Road (County Route 11)
    • Sawmill Road (CR 41)
  • Town of Chester
    • Church Street (CR 43)
    • Watering Tub Road (CR 53)
    • Atateka Drive (CR 46/CR 74)
    • Friends Lake Road (CR 8)
    • Landon Hill Road (CR 68)
  • Town of Hague
    • New Hague Road (CR 50)
    • Summit Drive (CR 50)
  • Town of Johnsburg
    • South Johnsburg Road (CR 57)
  • Town of Lake George
    • Pilot Knob Road (CR 38)
  • Town of Stony Creek
    • Hadley Road (CR 12)
  • Town of Warrensburg
    • Harrington Hill Road (CR 60)
Drivers should expect delays during construction and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Additionally, drivers are reminded to reduce speeds, follow posted traffic detours, watch for flaggers, and use caution in the work zone.

