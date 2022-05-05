Cold Case: Who killed Denise Davenport 37 years ago?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases , long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who killed Denise Davenport?

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said Denise Davenport was last seen on Feb. 24, 1985 when she left work at the Greeley Mall. She was reported missing to the Greeley Police Department.

Police said a few days later, the car Davenport was driving, her boyfriend’s blue Mazda RX-7, was found in a University of Northern Colorado parking lot near Frazer Hall.

Davenport was a student at UNC.

A few months later, on April 20, the sheriff’s office said Davenport’s body was found in the South Platte River between 18th Street and U.S. 34 near Greeley.

Foul play is suspected in Davenport’s death.

If you have any information, please contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.

