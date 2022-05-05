Ohio State’s Jake Diebler promoted to associate head coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball assistant coach Jake Diebler was promoted to associate head coach Thursday.

Diebler has been an assistant coach the last three seasons on head coach Chris Holtmann’s staff and also spent three seasons as video coordinator at Ohio State from 2014-16.

“Jake has a very bright future in this profession and I’m excited about his well-earned promotion,” Holtmann said in a statement. “He has done excellent work for us since coming here from Vanderbilt three years ago. He has a strong work ethic, great player relationships, reinforces our culture and he has recruited exceptionally well.”

This upcoming season will be Diebler’s 14 th on a collegiate sideline after his playing career at Valparaiso in 2009. He also served as a student assistant and director of operations at Valpo in addition to two years as an assistant. In between his time at Ohio State, the Upper Sandusky, Ohio native spent three seasons on Bryce Drew’s staff as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt.

Diebler has assisted in guiding the Buckeyes to the NCAA Tournament in five of his six seasons on staff. He helped mentor Aaron Craft, the 2014 National Defensive Player of the Year, and D’Angelo Russell, the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 NBA Draft and 2015 First-Team All-American in his first stint. Most recently, he was influential in the development of both consensus All-American E.J. Liddell and 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham.

