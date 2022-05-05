ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Her home-based cookie business is enjoying sweet success

By Mike Randall
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hYlu_0fTvfCW100

Lisa Marshall started making cookies for friends about five years ago. Her cookies got rave reviews and she decided to start her home-based cookie business called Lisa's Cookiery.

She was encouraged by friends and family. Lisa says "People said you should really do this, so once it became legal in New York with cottage laws to be able to be a home baker, I got licensed and opened up the business."

Lisa says that there was a learning curve and adds "I'm just self-taught on YouTube, watching videos practicing for hours and hours." All that practice paid off and Lisa's cut-outs are cookie masterpieces. She makes them for all occasions.

She says she usually does her work in the evenings "I do this after my kids go to bed. I start about eight o'clock at night and work til one in the morning."

Lisa's Cookiery is in Facebook and you can also find her at her website.

Comments / 2

Related
WRAL

'Squatter' living inside home rent-free tells her side

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Zillow listing went viral recently because of an unusual feature. The Virginia home sold for $800,000, and the listing says the house came with a woman and her daughter living in the basement, rent free.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rave Reviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Santa Barbara Edhat

Foster Home Needed for 8 Puppies

FOSTER HOME NEEDED: We Would love to take these eight puppies into rescue they are half Australian shepherd / Doberman mix. If you are able to open your home and heart to these eight adorable puppies please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org and submit a foster application or if you’re currently fostering please message as soon as possible thank you.
PETS
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy