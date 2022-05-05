Blue Springs Whataburger prepares for grand opening

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Whataburger fast-food chain is preparing to open the fourth location in the Kansas City area, this time in Blue Springs.

Located at 905 Missouri Highway 7, just south of Interstate 70, the newest store will open on Monday, May 9 at 11 a.m.

The opening is expected to cause a lot of traffic in the area, just like openings have in other communities. The burger chain will have police and security assisting traffic for the first week of opening.

A big part of the traffic control plan will include closing Northwest South Outer Road at Northwest Missouri Highway 7. People will need to plan to either take the Woods Chapel exit on Interstate 70, or turn one block south of the restaurant to access it.

Blue Springs joins Lee’s Summit , Independence and Overland Park, Kansas , as part of the first of dozens locations planned in the metro.

